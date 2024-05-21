WNBA Star Angel Reese Becomes Owner of DC Power Football Club

Angel Reese has played a big part in the growth of women's basketball ... and now the star hooper is expanding her reach to another sport -- soccer -- as the former LSU star just bought into the DC Power Football Club!

22-year-old Reese is the newest owner of the pro soccer org, based about an hour from where Angel grew up in Maryland, and will soon join the USL Super League.

The power forward -- who's averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky -- will join an ownership group that includes owners of the D.C. United Men's Club and other business leaders in the DMV ... and they're stoked to have her!

"Angel's decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking," D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman Jason Levien said in a statement Tuesday.

"As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women's sports in the DMV as well as globally, while inspiring the next generation of female athletes."

Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is fired up for her new role ... saying she's more than happy to advocate for women's sports.

"We’re taking over," Reese said, "and I'm honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women's soccer in the DMV community."

Her stake, or what she paid, has not been disclosed.