Angel Reese Gets New Nickname After WNBA Draft, 'The Chi Barbie'

Play video content

Angel Reese is no longer the "Bayou Barbie!"

Nope ... the new WNBA rookie says she wants to be called the "Chi Barbie" now instead.

The former LSU hoops star made the announcement Thursday ... just a couple days after the Chicago Sky selected her with the 7th overall pick in the draft.

"Hey y'all," the 21-year-old said in a video on her TikTok page. "So, it's the Chi Barbie here."

Reese actually asked fans for suggestions for a new nickname earlier this week ... as she obviously found it'd be a bit difficult to continue to be Bayou anything while she's a thousand miles away from Baton Rouge. And initially, she got a bunch of responses, with some of the best including Chiraq Barbie, Chief Reese (homage to Chief Keef), and Chi-Town Angel.

But, it looks like she made her decision on her own.

"I want y'all to know I'm still gonna be the Bayou Barbie, but I'm going to Chicago now," Reese said.

Reese said she will still represent the Bayou -- where LSU is located -- and her hometown Baltimore ... but she's excited to start her new journey in Chicago.

"So many people done reached out to me," Reese said, "the love from Chicago is running deep and going crazy!"