Angel Reese Gets New Jersey No. 5, Kamilla Cardoso Keeps No. 10

The winner of the Number 10 Chicago Sky jersey sweepstakes has been confirmed ... Kamilla Cardoso will keep the number she wore in South Carolina while Angel Reese will switch to 5, calling it "new beginnings."

Remember, former Gamecocks center Cardoso and Reese -- who played forward at LSU -- both wore number 10 during their standout college basketball careers.

In fact, Reese even wore the number before stepping foot in Louisiana... rocking 5 at the Univ. of Maryland (2020-2022) and Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. Cardoso, on the other hand, has worn different jersey numbers since high school.

So, when the Chicago Sky selected Cardoso and Reese at the WNBA Draft Monday night, we questioned who'd get 10.

The Chicago Sky posted the new rookie jerseys on their site on Tuesday ... and you can obviously see Cardoso's black and blue number 10 jersey.

Reese addressed the change to 5 ... and the 7th overall pick claims she's fine with the new number.

"New era, new beginnings," the 21-year-old said. "Go cop now!"

Despite the change, you can expect Reese's gear to sell like crazy. Remember, Fanatics told us Caitlin Clark's rookie jersey was the hottest seller for a rookie athlete ever, with a record number of fans copping Caitlin's merch.

Reese is also incredibly popular ... and her jersey is sure to be one of the most rocked in the country.

Speaking of the two superstar hoopers ... their teams, the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, will match up in a highly anticipated game on June 1.