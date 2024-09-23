Diddy Predicted Arrest Over Parties In Resurfaced 1999 Interview

Diddy seemed to predict his own downfall 25 years ago, talking openly about the wild parties he loved to throw -- long before his recent arrest and indictment last week.

In a resurfaced 1999 interview, Diddy made it clear the whole point of his parties was just to have a good time, and he was determined to keep them rolling -- permits or not -- despite authorities trying to shut him down or even arrest him.

In 1999, Sean "Diddy" Combs spoke with ET about the sort of parties he likes to throw.



In 1999, Sean "Diddy" Combs spoke with ET about the sort of parties he likes to throw.

"They're going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time," he said at the time

Diddy told ET, "They're going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time."

He also shared his thoughts on why his parties faced so much resistance ... saying people tend to get intimidated when something shakes up their usual environment -- especially when it breaks down racial and generational barriers.

At the end of the day, Diddy said his parties were just about bringing people together from all different backgrounds. He added he felt good knowing how to throw a killer party, especially with people always dying to score an invite.