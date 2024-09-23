Usher Claims He Was Hacked After X Posts Disappear Amid Diddy Arrest

Usher's hitting back hard, saying "No, No, No!" to those speculating he’s hiding something in the wake of his former mentor Diddy's arrest ... especially after his X posts mysteriously vanished over the weekend.

The singer had an explanation for the social media wipeout ... writing on the platform Sunday evening, "Account got hacked and damn y'all ran with it! 😂😂😂."

Usher sidestepped the Diddy drama but seemed to make it clear he’s got nothing to hide. He wrapped up the post by promoting his next show, saying, "See you tonight at Intuit Dome✌🏽👀✌🏽."

It's a mystery who supposedly pulled the plug on Usher's account, but he’s not alone -- P!nk and Megan Fox also appeared to have their X accounts hacked, with their old messages wiped clean.

As for Usher, he’s not tangled in any legal drama related to Diddy's alleged crimes -- nor has he weighed in on the controversy publicly.

However, he did hint at witnessing "some things" while partying with Diddy ... saying on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016, "I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at."