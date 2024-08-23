Usher Kicks Off Tour After Postponing Shows Over Neck Injury

Usher's back in action ... kicking off his "Past Present Future" tour in Washington, D.C., after a neck injury threw a wrench in his Atlanta shows.

The R&B icon hit the stage with 2 sold-out shows at the Capital One Arena Tuesday and Wednesday ... and you’d never know he had any setbacks, as he brought the house down with classics like "U Don't Have To Call" and "Confessions."

On Wednesday, he brought out D.C. legends Wale, Raheem DeVaughn, and EU's Sugar Bear to rock the stage with him!

I just saw Wale perform his verse from No Hands live at the Usher concert. Already the best tour ever. pic.twitter.com/GXg113BnFE — Venika Dewan (@VenikaDewan) August 22, 2024 @VenikaDewan

Clearly, Usher was back in top form after putting the brakes on his Atlanta shows last week 'cause of his neck.

He told fans at the time he was hoping some physical therapy and medical treatments would do the trick and have him back onstage ASAP.

So you mean to tell me Usher postponed a show due to an injury just for him to be dancing like this- pic.twitter.com/kRlkkmMP1e — G☆ (@BITCHYOUMYSON) August 22, 2024 @BITCHYOUMYSON

Usher's rolling into Baltimore next, then he’ll finish up the North American leg in Atlanta with those rescheduled December shows.