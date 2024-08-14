Usher Postpones Tour Opener in Atlanta Just Hours Before Show

Usher just hit his hometown Atlanta fans with a major announcement -- he's postponed his "Past Present Future" tour opener just hours before Wednesday night's show ... saying he's got to put himself first.

The R&B star dropped a long IG statement Wednesday ... saying after pouring his blood, sweat and tears into his three-decade-long career, he needs to let his body to rest up and heal -- that’s why he pulled the plug on this evening's show at State Farm Arena.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Usher promised he’s not ditching his fans, and says tonight's show will be rescheduled -- when fans will get 100% of him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For now, Usher’s still hitting up two of his ATL dates this Friday and Saturday ... before he heads to D.C. next week.

Clearly, this is a real bummer for fans with tickets ... but comments under Usher’s post were packed with support, reminding him that health comes first.