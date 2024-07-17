Usher Hangs Out With Angel Reese, Chicago Sky After Win Over LV Aces

Play video content Chicago Sky

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky got a very special surprise after beating the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday ... with none other than Usher greeting the big winners in the locker room.

The Sky had one of their most impressive outings of the season after handling the defending champions in a 93-85 finish in Sin City ... with Reese capturing another double-double, tallying 13 points and 10 rebounds.

After the final buzzer, the ladies got the chance to hang out with Ursher, baby!!

In a clip of the interaction, coach Teresa Weatherspoon walked the "My Way" singer into the locker room ... and the whole team screamed in excitement.

After giving a round of high fives, the Grammy award-winning artist also took a group photo with the Sky athletes and staff.

Usher also showed love to the Aces during the outing ... hugging A'ja Wilson right on the court. It was really cool moment, 'cause after the six-time WNBA All-Star won the 2022 WNBA title, she begged the artist to come hang with the team.

