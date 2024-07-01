Usher BET Awards Acceptance Speech Muted After He Starts Cursing

Usher got deep reliving hardships of his life and career during the 2024 BET Awards -- but the TV audience missed much of his Lifetime Achievement speech, because he made the censors work overtime!!!

#BETAwards Two years in a row but this time during the legendary Usher’s speech. Whoever is in charge of sound -never again. This was a cultural moment and we missed 99% of it. We catching him at the end of his speech. 🥴😒 https://t.co/nwP7eIWaLH pic.twitter.com/ltMp5VYW2E — 🖤✊🏾 (@Missssssbeeee) July 1, 2024 @Missssssbeeee

Fans posted their frustration on social media and it was clear why they were upset -- BET was forced to mute big chunks of his speech, due to Usher dropping some colorful language.

It started harmlessly enough, Usher credited the team who joined him onstage -- L.A. Reid, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, etc. -- as being fatherly figures in his life.

But, then Usher laid into his late father -- Usher Raymond III -- for giving him his name, but not much else and thanked his mother for taking on both roles.

He told the audience, "You have to have a forgiving heart in order to understand the true pitfalls and hardships of a Black man in America."

The R&B megastar called on all Black fathers to step up and also pledged his support for newly minted teammates LeBron James and his son Bronny.

His choice to drop several f-bombs in the opening lines of his speech, forced BET's hand to play it safe and avoid any potential fines.

Usher's brash language came shortly after his mega tribute starring Childish Gambino, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, Victoria Monet, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Tinashe, Marsha Ambrosius and Latto performing a melody of his hit records.