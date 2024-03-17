Usher Delivers Emotional Acceptance Speech at NAACP Image Awards

Usher won big at the NAACP Image Awards Saturday night, lassoing statues for Entertainer of the Year and the President's Award -- but it was his speech of sheer gratitude for his mom that took everyone by storm.

The R&B singer stepped up to the podium at the 55th annual ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles after NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson bestowed Usher the coveted President's Award.

During his acceptance speech, Usher delivered his passionate words about his mom, Jonnetta Patton, giving her full credit for his successful career.

Usher told the star-studded audience that his mom taught him the purpose of being able to speak to the world through his music.

He also highlighted that his mom overcame the male-dominated entertainment industry and brushed up on her boardroom skills to cut the best deals for her son, putting him on top of the industry.

At several points, the emotional crowd clapped for Usher, showing their approval of him. But Usher didn't stop there ... he also mentioned women in the industry often do not get the recognition they deserve.

The singer also took home the Entertainer of the Year award, beating out Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer -- that award was given to him by none other than Oprah Winfrey, too.

The Usher wins were well deserved ... as you know, Usher has been killing it lately with his Las Vegas residency which he closed out at the end of last year -- not to mention a memorable performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.