Usher Vacations in Bali with Russell Simmons, Partakes in Yoga Session

Usher made a pit stop on his Bali vacation, visiting one of the island's most famous residents ... Russell Simmons.

The singer carved some time out from his own getaway with his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, to meet up with the hip hop mogul for some yoga, meditation and inner peace ... and it sounds like Usher's visit is lifting Russell's spirits.

The Def Jam co-founder shared video Sunday of him leading a yoga class, with Usher occupying one of the mats on the first row ... and it looks like they got in a great stretch, working up a sweat.

Russell had nothing but good things to say about Usher's presence, saying his old pal exuded an amazing "generosity of spirit" and overall great energy.

Russell also posted a bunch of smiling photos with Usher during their time together, who appears to have been in the area on a getaway of his own ... this following their recent Las Vegas wedding.

In his social media posts, Russell explains how Usher came at the perfect time, saying ... "When i was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed .. i had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods conciousness in ourselves."

Russell adds ... "People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out ... i will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man God bless you baby bro @usher 🙏🏽 love you !!!!"

As you know, Russell's lived in Bali since 2017 and he's been slammed with multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and allegations, which he says have caused him great suffering.