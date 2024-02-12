Usher Married Jennifer Goicoechea on Super Bowl Sunday, Mom Was Witness

update

3:33 PM PT -- Usher didn't go to the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas to get hitched -- as so many celebs before him have done -- but he did another quick-wedding spot nearby ... and his mother on hand to watch it all go down.

TMZ has obtained the full marriage certificate ... and it shows Mr. Raymond married Jenn at Vegas Weddings, which is literally right down the street, and only slightly lesser known.

It confirms he got hitched Sunday ... and his mom, Jonnetta Patton, serve as his witness. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Ronald Joseph Pokrywka. One other interesting tidbit -- Usher seems to be claiming Usher as his permanent home for right now ... whereas Jenn is still claiming Atlanta. The cert lists Usher as ... Usher Raymond IV of Las Vegas, NV.

Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings, tells TMZ … "Congratulations to the Newlyweds! What a great game and Usher’s performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!"

Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, did in fact get married this weekend -- and did so on the same day he performed for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer said "I do" Sunday in Sin City ... according to Usher's marriage records, obtained by TMZ. The wedding date is listed as Feb. 11, 2024 -- and for now, no other details were immediately available.

No word on when exactly Sunday they got hitched ... presumably, it was after the show.

Remember, Usher had actually obtained a marriage license with Jenn on Feb. 8 -- just a few days before the Super Bowl -- and while they technically had a year to get it done from then ... it's now clear their hearts were set on walking down the aisle sooner than later.

Usher and Jenn have been an item since 2019 ... and they've welcomed 2 kids together.

The newlyweds were getting a lot of praise and congratulations at his Super Bowl after-party -- and as it turns out, they hit up the shindig as a newly-minted bride and groom.

At first, it was hard to see whether they were rocking their wedding bands then and there, but he eventually flashed some fresh hardware on his left ring finger later on in the evening while posing next to his bride, and there it was front and center -- all gold, too.

This marks Usher's third marriage ... he's been hitched twice before, to Tameka Foster and Grace Harry, respectively ... and he shares children with the former.

Nothing left to say here other than ... congratulations!!!