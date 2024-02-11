Usher Obtains Marriage License in Vegas with Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher and his girlfriend seem to be headed toward one of the wedding chapels in Vegas -- at least that's what these legal filings suggest ... which gives 'em a green light to get hitched.

The singer and his longtime partner, Jennifer Goicoechea, obtained a marriage license on Feb. 8 in Clark County -- this according to court records obtained by TMZ. Their marriage certificate is not yet filed ... so for now, it seems they haven't said "I do" yet.

Unclear if Usher and Jenn are actually gonna get married tonight -- considering he just had a huge Super Bowl Halftime show an hour ago ... something tells us they might.

If they don't do it now ... they got a year to get it done in Clark County before it expires.

Usher and Jenn were first seen chit-chatting in 2016 -- but they went official as a couple in late 2019, and have been together as a couple ever since. In other words, they have history.

Usher's been married twice before -- namely, to Tameka Foster and Grace Harry -- and if he walked down the aisle again ... this would be his third go-around. He already has two children with Tameka, and he welcomed two children with Jenn as well in recent years.

BTW, Jenn is in the music biz too -- but on the business side. She's an A&R exec at Epic Records. She's not nearly as much in the spotlight as he is, but definitely holds him down.

We'll see if Usher and Jenn are ready to tie the knot in front of Elvis here tonight.

