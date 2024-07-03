Mario Defends BET Awards Tribute to Usher, Encourages Cardi B's R&B

... But, I Would Have Too!!!

The predominately female-led Usher tribute at the 2024 BET Awards didn't win over some fans, but Mario thinks the women nailed it -- although, there's one thing he might've changed.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mario in Bev. Hills, and the R&B star didn't see what the big ol' fuss was about, which leads us to believe he was not on social media during the show. Fans who were, voiced plenty of displeasure!

Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Keke Palmer, Tinashe, Marsha Ambrosius and more singing starlets were all selected to cover various Usher hits -- and Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, opened the medley as the only male performer.

Still stuck on the fact that Chris Brown, Lloyd, Mario, Tank, Luke James, Neyo, Avant, Avery Wilson or any other talented Male R&b singers just weren’t even a thought for this Usher tribute. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/UmJJA4jSni — bri (@brileighh11) July 1, 2024 @brileighh11

Fans overwhelmingly railed that male vocalists, including Mario, would have been better suited for the tribute.

No arguments on his end ... Mario says fans were tagging him the entire performance, but he still gives all the selected performers a glowing review.

In case haters needed further reinforcement, Usher also praised all the artists involved in his tribute. Gotta respect that, no?!?

Mario tells us everyone will get a chance to hear what he's got really soon -- new album, tour, film scores ... the works!!!

