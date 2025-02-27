Spotify Disputes Snoop Dogg's '$45K-For-1-Billion Streams' Claim

Snoop Dogg is now rich rollin' with Tune.FM after crapping on his billion-streamed Spotify earnings earlier today, but music's top streamer is telling us the D-O-Double-G may want to audit his operation ... they're saying those type of numbers pay very well!!!

A Spotify spokesperson tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "We can’t speak to endorsement deals for Web3 companies but … $45K for a billion streams? It’s well documented that a billion streams on Spotify generates millions of dollars to rights holders. It’s unfortunate to hear that Spotify’s payments didn’t make it through to Snoop."

The spokesperson continues -- "Snoop’s a legend and, hopefully now that he owns Death Row Records, he’s seeing more of that money."

Earlier today, Snoop and Tune.FM founder Andrew Antar put their partnership on paper and announced plans to move his catalog on over ... and it just may be exclusively!!!

Snoop dropped a new track to coincide with the announcement -- and it's not on Spotify yet!!!

The legendary rap star ripped Spotify back in December 2023 after he claimed to only receive $45K after tearing off the packaging for his billion-streams award.