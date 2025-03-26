Snoop Dogg to Give 2025 Commencement at USC Marshall School of Business

Snoop Dogg doesn't have a business degree but he can teach students a thing or two about entrepreneurship ... he'll be the commencement speaker at the USC Marshall School of Business graduation ceremony!!!

On Wednesday, USC Marshall praised Snoop's remarkable career in entertainment and super-sized side hustles, declaring him to be this year's ideal candidate to jolt inspiration into their scholars.

“I am deeply honored to join USC Marshall’s commencement in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these graduates,” Snoop says in a press release.

“Commencement is not just a milestone -- it’s a launching point. It’s about stepping into your purpose, applying what you’ve learned, and making an impact that matters. I look forward to welcoming them into the next chapter of their journey as leaders, innovators, and changemakers.”

It's no secret that Snoop has been laying low since his reputation-dimming performance at Donald Trump's inauguration Crypto Ball ... but the legendary rapper's charm should carry him through the speech.

Snoop's been an unofficial USC mascot for years ... what graduate wouldn't want to hear a few pointers on the house?