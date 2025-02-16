Snoop Dogg Dances With Grandchildren at Launch Event, On Video

Play video content

Snoop Dogg's teaching the next generation to dance like they're '90s rap stars ... 'cause he was spotted moving and grooving with his grandkids Saturday night!

The rapper was at Lucid Studios in Beverly Hills on Saturday night ... and, it seems the Grand-doggy-dogg was put in charge of entertaining the little ones -- holding a balloon over a tiny baby's head that the kid reached his small paw toward.

Later on, Snoop got more movement in ... hitting the dance floor with a little dude who ended up running between his legs.

Watch the clip ... Snoop's moving his arms around getting into a squat to dance with the little homie -- though his pal seems more interested in throwing and then chasing after a balloon than dancing with Snoop.

Snoop grabs the balloon at one point ... moving it between his legs like a basketball pro -- instead of breaking the kid's ankles though he kindly hands the toy back.

Snoop has four children and seven grandchildren ... a huge pack for the Doggy Dogg to run with. In fact, Saturday night was for the new cosmetics line his daughter Cori Broadus is rolling out called "Choc Factory."