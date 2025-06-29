Ts Madison Says She Believes NeNe Leakes Sees Her As a Man

Play video content TMZ.com

Ts Madison says she doesn't know if NeNe Leakes is transphobic ... but, she definitely thinks NeNe sees her as a guy.

We caught up with the star at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel last week ... and, we had to ask her about her interview on "The NeNe Leakes Show" earlier this month.

If you haven't seen it, NeNe asks Ts if she dates men who aren't gay ... basically implying that a man must be gay to be romantically involved with her because she's a trans woman.

Madison repeatedly said it doesn't mean a man is gay ... since she's a woman, just like Leakes -- but NeNe seems to have a hard time wrapping her mind around that.

Ts Madison tells us she thinks NeNe's mindset is rooted in generational misunderstanding ... adding she thinks 90% of women think just like she does.

She adds she feels many Black women feel the same way as Leakes ... who she said was respectful enough on the surface -- using her correct pronouns. She makes it clear there's no beef between the two of them.

BTW ... Ts Madison says Leakes had better get used to the concept of men sleeping with trans women -- 'cause they're not always honest about their sexual history.