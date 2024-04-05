NeNe Leakes Says She's Okay with Cheating If It's Done Respectfully

NeNe Leakes says she's okay with letting a little infidelity fly, but clarifies ... if you're gonna cheat, at least do it with some class.

Yup, you heard right -- 'RHOA' star Nene explains she's all about the "what you don't know, won't hurt you" philosophy! She was on IG live with Carlos King when she said, if a man's getting down with his side chick on a weekend trip -- and she's none the wiser about it -- that's pretty darn respectful in her eyes.

Play video content

NeNe elaborates on her cheating etiquette -- saying those who lie to their side pieces by claiming they're the only one, and further, don't tell the side piece to keep a respectful distance from their main squeeze ... are definitely not playing by the rules.

While he was hesitant at first, Carlos hops on board with her perspective, saying NeNe's right -- side pieces should know their place, meaning they shouldn't be calling up the actual wives/GFs or posting pics on social media with someone else's man!

It's all about boundaries, folks.

Goes without saying, NeNe's comments stirred the pot, with fans straight-up saying cheating is cheating, no matter how you spin it, and tying the word "respect" to it just doesn't fly.

Also, NeNe probably shouldn't be giving her man, Nyonisela Sioh, any ideas -- especially considering they've been going strong since December 2021.

Their relationship blossomed a few months after the passing of her husband, Gregg Leakes, who battled colon cancer.