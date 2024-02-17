NeNe Leakes Not in Talks to Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes fans' hopes of her making a big return to "Real Housewives of Atlanta" -- fully fueled by Porsha Williams going back -- are about to be dashed, because we've learned NeNe is not following in her BFF's footsteps.

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... NeNe isn't in any talks to join the upcoming season 16 -- and, in fact, we're told producers haven't even reached out to her to have any conversations about the possibility. So, bringing NL back just isn't in the cards.

For NeNe and 'RHOA' fans this isn't the news they want to hear with a NeNe-shaped hole in their lives, and storylines, ever since she parted ways with the show in 2020.

Play video content TMZ Studios

All this is even more devastating for fans, given that they've long been campaigning for her comeback on social media.

Hopes were raised further when she followed Bravo on Instagram in Nov. 2023 ... suggesting she might be back on good terms with them after things soured when Leakes filed a 2022 lawsuit claiming the show's producers tolerate a toxic work environment filled with racism.

As of now, the only person making a grand return for 'RHOA' season 16 is Porsha, who initially exited the show in 2021 after 9 seasons on the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite not coming back to our screens right now, NeNe's had a whole lot to say about 'RHOA,' especially about its low ratings ... telling us last month showrunners need to blow something up to bolster viewership.