NeNe Leakes Accuses 'RHOA' Producers of Racism in Lawsuit

NeNe Leakes says the folks who produce "Real Housewives of Atlanta" tolerate a toxic work environment rife with racism ... this according to a new lawsuit.

The former 'RHOA' star just filed an explosive suit in federal court in Atlanta, accusing the folks behind the reality TV show of ignoring her complaints about years of racist remarks directed her way by fellow cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In the docs, NeNe claims Kim, who is not being sued, made racially offensive and stereotypical comments about NeNe and Kandi Burruss over multiple seasons ... and even used the n-word in reference to NeNe and other Black housewives in a dispute.

In her suit, NeNe claims she complained about Kim's alleged comments to the execs behind 'RHOA' ... but says Kim was not punished and was instead rewarded with her own spinoff series, while NeNe's complaints forced her from 'RHOA.'

According to the docs, NeNe claims the execs behind 'RHOA' tried to muzzle her support of the Black Lives Matter movement ... keeping her away from scenes where other cast members discussed BLM.

NeNe is suing NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment, Truly Original and Andy Cohen ... claiming they fostered a corporate and workplace culture where racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated, if not, encouraged.

She claims the folks behind 'RHOA' violated federal employment and anti-discrimination law ... and is going after them for damages.

The timing of the lawsuit is interesting ... NeNe hinted back in November she would return to the show, as long as some changes were made.