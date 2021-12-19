NeNe Leakes and New Boyfriend Step Out in Miami, Showing a Little PDA

NeNe Leakes and her new man are already at that stage -- the we're close enough for some public affection stage, and they're flaunting it in Miami.

NeNe and businessman BF, Nyonisela Sioh, hit up Mr. Chow in MIA Saturday night ... and on their way out of the hot spot they were smiling and holding hands. He also had a grip on a stogie in his other hand as they were reportedly celebrating his birthday.

Her smoking hot leopard print catsuit would've drawn plenty of attention on its own -- but the PDA with Nyonisela was even more eye-catching. It's a big deal, because, as we first reported ... this is Nene's first relationship since her husband Gregg's death earlier this year.

The ex-Real Housewife and the couture suit company owner first turned heads last week at her birthday party in ATL, where they were dancing together and clearly getting close.

We're not sure when exactly they started dating, but we know Peter Thomas played matchmaker for them. Peter and Nyonisela know each other from North Carolina.