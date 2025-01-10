NeNe Leakes Would Return to 'RHOA,' Sends Love to Cynthia Erivo

Play video content TMZ.com

NeNe Leakes is telling 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' superfan Cynthia Erivo not to despair ... 'cause she could make a return to the show -- if the offer was right.

We caught up with the 'RHOA' alum in New York City earlier this week ... and, we had to ask her about the "Wicked" star revealing she's a huge fan of NeNe -- and, asking Bravo to bring her back to the show.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

NeNe says she loves Cynthia and thanks her for her praise ... before adding she totally agrees -- so, sounds like Leakes thinks 'Atlanta' needs a dose of herself baked back in the show.

Leakes says a ton of big stars watch 'Real Housewives' ... so, Cynthia isn't unique in her love for the program -- but, NeNe says it's still a pleasure to hear that from CE.

BTW ... NeNe's in NYC to talk about the new podcast she's hosting with "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Sierra Glamshop called "Me And My Homegirl."

The show -- dropping January 16 -- will feature the two giving their takes on everything going on in the world ... with no filters holding them back. The show may even have guests, though NeNe says it won't be the podcast's focus.

Play video content TMZ.com

We also caught up with Sierra ... who gives her secret for getting a guy to put a ring on it -- watch the clip through to the end to hear SG's words of wisdom.