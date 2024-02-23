'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Reportedly Files To Divorce Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are reportedly parting ways just over a year after getting hitched ... though it's apparently not over his recent legal issues.

According to People, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon Thursday in Atlanta ... interesting timing given there is a lot of talk online about Guobadia being deported to his native Nigeria. A source told the outlet the divorce is unrelated -- but, it's hard to imagine Porsha didn't consider it before filing.

The reported filing seems to mark the end of a whirlwind romance for the couple, who got engaged just one month after they started dating in 2021. The engagement lasted longer than the marriage ... with Porsha and Simon tying the knot in November 2022.

The timing comes just a few weeks after Porsha signed up to return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after a two-season hiatus ... and ya gotta imagine producers are gonna jump on her reported divorce for a storyline.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bravo announced she was returning to the show under her married name Porsha Williams Guobadia ... unclear if she'll change her mind on that moniker before the new season launches production.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for Simon ... he's reportedly dealing with immigration issues as he tries to apply for naturalization. Not really bothering the dude it seems based on his most recent IG post -- where he smoked a cigar while chilling in a golf cart on a huge estate.

Play video content TMZ Studios