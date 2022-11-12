'RHOA' Alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Marriage License

Porsha Williams has taken a major step forward with her engagement to Simon Guobadia ... and it looks like the couple is super serious about tying the knot.

The 'RHOA' alum and her fiancé got a marriage license back on August 19 in Georgia's Fulton County ... according to public records obtained by TMZ.

Porsha inadvertently showed her wedding dress on social media this week, shocking fans who weren't convinced she would actually walk down the aisle with Simon.

But now we know Porsha and Simon have a marriage license, which they need in order to get hitched, so it appears they really are headed for the alter.

As we reported ... Porsha and Simon got engaged back in May 2021 after dating for only a month, and his ex is one of Porsha's former costars, Falynn Guobadia.

'RHOA' fans know Porsha was previously engaged to Dennis McKinley -- with whom she had a child -- but they split before tying the knot. Her relationship history is a reason why followers of the show didn't think she would actually seal the deal with Simon.

According to the court clerk where Porsha and Simon got their marriage license, there is no expiration date on the document ... we're told the license has yet to be signed and returned to the office.