Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey Teaming Up for New Reality Show 'Got to Get Out'

Kim Zolciak and Cynthia Bailey are reuniting years after their initial run on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ... TMZ has learned they're starring in an upcoming Hulu series that could put a boatload of cash in their pockets.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Kim and Cynthia are part of the cast on "Got to Get Out," a reality TV game show featuring a mix of celebs and civilians living in a house and jockeying for money.

We're told Kim, Cynthia and their fellow castmates -- including Spencer Pratt -- arrived in Toronto this past weekend to begin 10 days of filming.

Our sources tell us Kim and Cynthia's 'RHOA' mini-reunion could have been even bigger ... because producers reached out to their former cast member NeNe Leakes and offered her a spot on the show, too. However, we're told she ultimately turned down the offer.

Hulu announced the show back in September, but the streaming service didn't reveal who would make up the cast ... and now we know at least 3 of the bigger names.

The premise of 'GTGO' ... contestants live in a mansion for 10 days and battle for a pool of up to $1 million in prize money. The pot rises $1 every second -- there are 864,000 seconds in 10 days -- and players work together on challenges to boost the prize money up to $1 mil. Contestants can either stick together and split the cash at the end, or take the money and run.

One more catch ... at various times throughout each day, the gate to the property opens and a getaway car pulls up, presenting contestants with an opportunity to betray cast members and bolt with the dough. Thing is, competitors can block someone's escape by hitting a red button and closing the gate.

Kim and Cynthia starred on 'RHOA' for 3 full seasons together. Kim joined the show in 2008 and left in 2012, and Cynthia joined in 2010 and left in 2021. Both women have made cameos since departing full-time.

Now, we're not saying Kim's a prime candidate to cut and run with any 'GTGO' cash she might get her hands on, but ... we know she could definitely use the dough.