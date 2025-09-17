Snoop Dogg Cancels New Zealand Show After Promoter Convicted of Sexual Assault

Snoop Dogg has axed his New Zealand concert just 3 days before he was supposed to hit the stage ... after the show's promoter was reportedly found guilty of sexually assaulting his children's babysitter following multiple related accusations.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker was scheduled to perform at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland, NZ on Saturday ... but the promoter, 4ward Entertainment, announced Wednesday the event had been cancelled due to "circumstances beyond" its control, stating ... "Our goal was to deliver a first-class, New Zealand-first show and we are saddened this is no longer possible."

The abrupt cancellation comes just a week after local promoter Pato Alvarez was revealed as the previously unnamed "entertainment industry figure" accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, according to multiple reports. Stuff reports Alvarez faced 25 charges involving nine women ... he was convicted on two charges of indecent assault and attempted unlawful sexual connection involving his babysitter in 2023, which has just recently come to light.

Alvarez's fought to keep his identity sealed, but the Supreme Court of New Zealand rejected his motion early last week, The New Zealand Herald reported.

The outlet also reported women were encouraging others to boycott any music events he was promoting after his name was released.

Alvarez gushed to Stuff just last week that he was behind Snoop's upcoming gig in NZ, gloating ... “Snoop Dogg’s team contacted us directly, wanting to stop in New Zealand for a special performance on his way to Australia."

The outlet reports Alvarez was also involved in the cancelled Juicy Festival, which was cut after promoters failed to obtain a liquor license.