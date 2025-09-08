Daz Dillinger Says New Album Promo Art NOT Aimed at Snoop Dogg
Daz Dillinger 'F*** Death Row Records' ... But I'm Not Talking About Snoop!!!
Daz Dillinger announced his upcoming album with some art that says "Fuc Death Row Records" with pure vitriol, but fans can relax -- he's not dissing Snoop Dogg!!!
TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with Daz at LAX, and he explained his new album rollout for "Retaliation, Revenge, and Get Back 3," where he referred to somebody as "Snoop Knight."
The post featured the legendary Death Row logo with bullet holes, shooting the image to hell and the news threw fans for a loop.
Daz and Snoop are real-life cousins, lifelong Dogg Pound brothers, and last year's "W.A.W.G." album was released on the Snoop-owned label.
Daz doesn't deny he and Snoop clashed in the past, but for the new album, he's actually rehashing his past beef with Death Row -- as in the days when Suge Knight ran it!!!
Remember, Suge told us Daz was an extremely talented producer but ran both amok and rogue during Death Row's heyday ... it'll be interesting to see what skeletons Daz decides to dig up!!!
The album drops on 9/11, but just in case you missed the first time, Daz and Snoop are tight!!!