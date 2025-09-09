Warren G Releasing New Nate Dogg Music, Scoffs At Hip Hop Age Critics

Play video content TMZ.com

Warren G's fed up with young guns telling OG rappers their time is up, because according to his earnings, his classic, "Regulate," duet with Nate Dogg is played globally every damn day!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to the G-Funk visionary about his upcoming hip hop moves when he revealed his newly acquired minor-league baseball team would be named "Regulators" ... and he never gets tired of hearing the track.

It was a clear black night and a clear white moon when Warren and the late Nate D-O-double-G recorded "Regulate" for Suge Knight's 1994 "Above The Rim" soundtrack.

Over 30 years and 2 platinum plaques later, Warren says he sees firsthand how the younger generations are still gravitating toward the record.

Warren says for any clowns criticizing more seasoned MCs, wait until they get a load of his upcoming "Sir Cool" album.