Warren G Aiming to Name New Baseball Team He Co-Owns After Iconic Song

Play video content TMZ.com

Warren G has proudly onboarded as a co-owner of a newly minted minor league baseball team and the best part is it's in his hometown city of Long Beach, California!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Hip Hop legend on Friday, where he laid out big plans for the new Long Beach Baseball Club within the Pioneer Baseball League.

The G-Funk pioneer tells us he's already plotting for championships ahead of the team's 2026 inaugural season -- he wants to name them the "Regulators!!!"

It's only fitting, considering he and the late Nate Dogg changed the course of rap history through a clear, black night with their classic song "Regulate" back in 1994 -- and Warren promises LBC will be fully represented.

Warren says he's plotting to recruit Tony Gwynn Jr. -- the former MLB player and LBC native -- to join the coaching staff.

It's also not a matter of if but a matter of when Snoop Dogg and all the city's other music stars also pop out at the Long Beach State Dirtbags turf, where the new club will be playing.

Deion Sanders stated on the "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" podcast that Black boys have shied away from playing baseball because it's not cool in the hood, nor does it impress the girls ... Warren thinks it's a regional thing, with Coach Prime being a Florida Man and all.