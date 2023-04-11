Warren G Teases 'Regulate (Remix)' Over Morgan Wallen's Crooning

Play video content

Warren G is fully embracing the TikTok randomness that blended his all-time classic, "Regulate," with Morgan Wallen's hit "Chasin' You" -- so much so, he's updating his bars to the 19-year-old track, pronto!!! 🔥

On Tuesday, Warren teased a remix to the mashup, rapping ... "Riding in my Chevy/I call her 'Blue Lagoon'/Pull up to the liquor store, you know what I'm looking for ... Zig-Zags, bottle and a brown paper bizag."

Warren didn't give fans a remix release date, but did tout it to be "summer vibes" which will be arriving shortly.

Morgan's currently on fire right now ... his song "Last Night" is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Warren and Nate Dogg's "Regulate" is the gift that keeps on giving ... just ask Megan Thee Stallion, who blazed the instrumental on her last public freestyle.