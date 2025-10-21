Snoop Dogg Throws Star-Studded '80s-Themed Party for 54th Birthday

Play video content TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg was the life of the party at a shindig that burst with plenty of libations -- his 54th "C-Day" celebration ... boosted by his dozens of friends, fam and celebrity rap pals!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from inside Snoop's legendary '80s-themed gathering last night inside his sprawling compound in Inglewood ... which opened its doors to a plethora of talent within the entertainment world.

Everyone from hip-hop staples such as Doug E. Fresh and Flavor Flav, to NBA legend Paul Pierce, DJs Whoo Kid and Battlecat, to comedian Mike Epps was in the building, and Tha Doggfather attempted to meet and greet with as many people as humanly possible.

Juggalot Security kept everyone safe as JasonMartin, "Cuhmunity" podcaster AceBoyPun, Silkk the Shocker, The Alchemist, Hi-Tek, Jayson Cash, Slink Johnson, Shyne Po and many more were also seen rubbing shoulders throughout the night.

Snoop's wife, Boss Lady, and his kids were firmly by his side, as he effortlessly mingled with guests and soaked up the shoutouts from the stage.

The compound sprang up both a dancefloor and a roller-skating rink for guests to get their boogie on, and Snoop's team also decked out the building with a futuristic flair through custom A.I. recreations of classic album covers, including Stevie Wonder's "Hotter Than July" and Rick James' "Street Sounds" -- may be time for another auction!!!

Several L.A. rappers also jumped all the opportunity to perform for their Big Unc ... Glasses Malone, Chef Boy, AD, and the O.G. Jayo Felony all took the mic and on the dancefloor, D Smoke, Larrance Dopson and O.T. Genasis cut a rug flexing their C-Walking skills (although the "Cut It" rapper admitted he didn't have on the proper footwear to get down like he would've liked!!!)