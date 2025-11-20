Snoop Dogg Points Out Fav Recipes In New 'Baking' Cookbook

Play video content TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg has added yet another illustrious volume to his literary library -- a cookbook dedicated to the world of baking ... which includes edible delights!!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Big Snoop at Universal Studios on Wednesday, and he gave us the full course index for "Treats To Eat," the new 55-recipe cookbook that allows bakers the option to seed some weed, where they see fit.

Snoop tells us don't just take his word for it ... the New York Times certified his previous cookbooks as best-sellers, so anyone with an appetite might want to dig on in!!!

The legendary rapper points out his fav delicacies are cupcakes, oatmeal raisin cookies with exclusive nuggets, "Ganja-Snaps," and peanut butter brittle with that special stuff ... you get the picture.

There are even alcoholic drink recipes inspired by Martha Stewart -- they are in the G.I.N. business together, after all!!!