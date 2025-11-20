Snoop Dogg Points Out Fav Recipes In New 'Baking' Cookbook
Snoop Dogg Wake 'N Bake With Me ... With Treats From My New Cookbook
Snoop Dogg has added yet another illustrious volume to his literary library -- a cookbook dedicated to the world of baking ... which includes edible delights!!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Big Snoop at Universal Studios on Wednesday, and he gave us the full course index for "Treats To Eat," the new 55-recipe cookbook that allows bakers the option to seed some weed, where they see fit.
Snoop tells us don't just take his word for it ... the New York Times certified his previous cookbooks as best-sellers, so anyone with an appetite might want to dig on in!!!
The legendary rapper points out his fav delicacies are cupcakes, oatmeal raisin cookies with exclusive nuggets, "Ganja-Snaps," and peanut butter brittle with that special stuff ... you get the picture.
There are even alcoholic drink recipes inspired by Martha Stewart -- they are in the G.I.N. business together, after all!!!
Snoop was the life of the party at the signing, kissing babies and cutting cakes. Catch the cookbook wherever you find a book these days!!!