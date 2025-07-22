Snoop Dogg Performs 'Let It Run' With Zac Brown Band While Smoking a Blunt
Snoop Dogg 'Let It Run' With Zac Brown Band!!! Crashes Country Stage, Blunt-N-Mouth
Snoop Dogg is now a certified member of the country music bandwagon ... the megastar rapper recently joined Zac Brown Band for a cornfed cannabis anthem, and we caught their first live performance!!!
TMZ obtained video of Zac Brown Band mixing it up at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on Monday as they gear up for their upcoming "Love & Fear" album ... and Snoop made a guest appearance.
The 3X-Grammy winners played a few crowd favorites, including their mega-hit "Chicken Fried," but had a surprise in store when they told everyone to back up a few feet in order to film the next song for a music video.
Right on cue, Snoop Dogg comes out and joins the band for their collab "Let It Run" ... rapping while puffing on a joint!!!
The song connects Snoop and ZBB's love for tokin' bluegrass and there were plenty of party favors to share.
During the performance, a table was sectioned off with beer and a pile of joints, but Snoop had to play it low-key backstage due to all the fans wanting to meet him.
Snoop has hip hop, reggae, gospel, EDM and country stuffed into his catalog ... what will he drum up next?!?