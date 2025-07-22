Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Snoop Dogg Performs 'Let It Run' With Zac Brown Band While Smoking a Blunt

Snoop Dogg 'Let It Run' With Zac Brown Band!!! Crashes Country Stage, Blunt-N-Mouth

By TMZ Staff
Published
072225_snoop_dogg_zac_brown_kal
DOGGY DOGG GOES COUNTRY
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg is now a certified member of the country music bandwagon ... the megastar rapper recently joined Zac Brown Band for a cornfed cannabis anthem, and we caught their first live performance!!!

TMZ obtained video of Zac Brown Band mixing it up at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on Monday as they gear up for their upcoming "Love & Fear" album ... and Snoop made a guest appearance.

Zac Brown Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Zac Brown Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The 3X-Grammy winners played a few crowd favorites, including their mega-hit "Chicken Fried," but had a surprise in store when they told everyone to back up a few feet in order to film the next song for a music video.

072225_snoop_dogg_zac_brown_sub_kal
TAKIN' THE STAGE
TMZ.com

Right on cue, Snoop Dogg comes out and joins the band for their collab "Let It Run" ... rapping while puffing on a joint!!!

The song connects Snoop and ZBB's love for tokin' bluegrass and there were plenty of party favors to share.

Snoop Dogg Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Snoop Dogg Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

During the performance, a table was sectioned off with beer and a pile of joints, but Snoop had to play it low-key backstage due to all the fans wanting to meet him.

Snoop has hip hop, reggae, gospel, EDM and country stuffed into his catalog ... what will he drum up next?!?

Related articles