Snoop Dogg and Telegram Sell Out Celebrity Digital Gifts in Minutes

By TMZ Staff
Published
Snoop Dogg and Telegram's Pavel Durov dropped the platform's first-ever celeb digital gift drop today, and they're gonna have to drum up a lot more -- it's completely sold out!!!

A source close to the campaign tells TMZ Hip Hop the gifts sold out in an "unprecedented" way ... to the tune of 1 millions gifts in a matter of seconds!!!

The drop included digital collectibles that are verified on the TON Blockchain ... allowing verified owners the exclusivity to customize their channels, bios, and messages.

Telegram boasts a billion users, and Snoop dropped a new track -- surprisingly titled "Gifts" -- to cement the partnership ... a song that may hit a little different if you were early enough to scoop one up.

Snoop and Pavel had a friendly exchange on X -- which we're told was completely organic -- but you know how Tha Doggfather's business savvy operates ... leading to the deal, spearheaded by Mint, that you see today.

TRASH TO TREASURE
Snoop's a frontrunner for coolest campaigns of the year ... remember his leftover blunt roaches are also being auctioned off as art.

