Snoop Dogg Explains Merit of Street Gangs, Praises NBA YoungBoy & Larry Hoover Pardons

Snoop Dogg is embracing NBA YoungBoy and Larry Hoover back into society's good standings following President Trump's federal pardons with open arms ... playas may mess up but 2nd chances are invaluable!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Snoop in Beverly Hills and he had nothing but positive vibes for both YB and Hoover ... and he also went into detail about hip hop culture's ongoing legal turmoil, including the state of African-American gangs.

There's a heavy debate right now that most gangs are stunted in childhood but Snoop says he's seen gang members -- such as himself -- go on to become successful businessmen.

He firmly believes there are merits in the organizations, as long as the violence is quelled. After all ... Snoop's a living example that second chances can provide opportunities.

He was able to clear his record onward to his historic Olympics hosting gig and his Death Row Records President Michael "Harry-O" Harris received a pardon from Trump this week, after receiving clemency from Trump in 2021, springing him from a heavy prison sentence.

Snoop and NBA YoungBoy also share the same October 20 birthday and Snoop notes how he sees the Louisiana rapper's young fans look up to him ... no different than his come-up over 30 years ago.

Trump's commutation of Larry Hoover's federal sentence doesn't sway his state conviction, but Snoop tells he's ready to set up and do his part in helping end gang violence in Chicago, once and for all.

Hoover's the reformed founder of the notorious Gangster Disciples, AKA GDs, and has shifted to become an anti-crime spokesperson.

Snoop also took his lumps for performing at the politically themed Crypto Ball earlier this year but defiantly barked back at haters on his new "Iz It a Crime?" album ... "Life's a game of spades, better keep a Trump card."