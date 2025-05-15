Snoop Dogg Tells Suge Knight To STFU On New 'Iz It A Crime?' Album

Snoop Dogg is fed up with Suge Knight's prison podcasts throwing him under the bus -- and dedicated a full diss song to his former boss on his new album!!!

On the track, "ShutYoBitchAssUp," Snoop pegs Suge as a jealous bastard who's upset that his once beloved Death Row Records has a new owner ... the student has become the master!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Suge has been on the rampage for years disputing Snoop's and Harry-O's acquisition of the infamous record label and isn't a fan of any of the music Snoop's put out since the changeover.

Suge probably won't like the latest ... Snoop accuses Suge of lying and snitching on the song with lyrics like, "I can see why you mad/I bought everything you own/Now you in PC snitching on the phone ... I heard you hit your homeboy but hе ain't hitting you back cause you a rat!"

Snoop and Suge's relationship has been hot-and-cold for years, but it's not the first time Snoop had to lyrically g-check his ex-CEO.

Last time Snoop told Suge don't get pimp slapped -- and he's now saying don't ever open your mouth again!!!

