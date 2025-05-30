Snoop Dogg Commissions Artist to Turn Leftover Blunt Roaches Into Fine Art

Play video content TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg is breathing new life into the motto "one man's trash is another's treasure" ... with a full-scale sale of his half-smoked blunt roaches turned cannabis collectibles!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Snoop out in Bev. Hills this week for a sneak peek at his upcoming collaboration with artist Erica Kovitz -- "Rich N Infamous: The Joint Venture."

Kovitz preserved Snoop's roach tips with a plastic and chrome proxy atop pigment panels on acrylic ... and even fused in cannabis residue to enhance the designs!!!

As you can see, they're pretty hefty stumps --- Tha Doggfather has plenty of weed to spare!!!

Snoop praised Erica's curation skills, telling us the hazy art was up for grabs ... for the right price, of course. You can't actually smoke them ... but your 420 sessions will always have an incredible backdrop!!!

They're launching an appointment-only studio located at 9891 S. Santa Monica Blvd in Bev. Hills to display the gallery in June ... offers are already mounting up, especially seeing that every piece is one-of-a-kind.