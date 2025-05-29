Larry Hoover Still Has to Petition Illinois Life Sentence After Trump Clemency

Donald Trump may have commuted Larry Hoover's federal life sentence, but the ex-Gangster Disciples leader still has a slew of red tape to cut through before he's totally free!!!

Hoover is still on the hook for a life sentence in the state of Illinois and the Governor's office tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the only way the 74-year-old can continue his quest for parole or clemency is to petition the Prisoner Review Board, AKA the PRB.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office says, unlike Donald Trump, Illinois follows the law -- and its state justice system is no exception!!!

The PRB is in charge of making parole decisions, as well as the recommendations for clemency to the Governor -- which Hoover's team is 🤞🏾 will happen.

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the United States Penitentiary Florence ADMAX, located in Florence, Colorado, also tells TMZ Hip Hop that Hoover is still in their custody.

President Trump's commutation earned Hoover a new change of scenery at least, but the relocation date is still undergoing additional research and auditing.

A commutation reduces the sentencing of a conviction, while a pardon forgives the crime and expunges it from the record. Hoover was convicted in 1973 of murder in Illinois and was sentenced to 200 years in prison ... in 1997, he was federally convicted of running a criminal enterprise from behind bars, and received 6 concurrent life sentences -- those were commuted by Trump, but the Illinois sentence still stands.

