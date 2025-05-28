Larry Hoover Jr. Thanks Kanye West for Helping Father Get Commuted Sentence

Play video content TMZ.com

Larry Hoover Jr. is shouting out Kanye West for sticking his neck out for his father ... because he tells us Ye was instrumental in Larry Hoover getting a commuted sentence from President Trump.

Larry Jr. tells TMZ ... Kanye and Alice Marie Johnson are a big reason why Trump commuted the prison sentence of the Gangster Disciples founder.

Play video content December 2021 TMZ.com

Kanye and Drake went to bat for Larry Sr. and famously squashed a beef back in 2021 with a livestreamed event billed as the "Free Larry Hoover" fundraising benefit concert.

Alice is working as Trump's "pardon Czar" ... and she had her prison sentence commuted and then pardoned during Trump's first term, with an assist from Kim Kardashian.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Larry Jr. says his father is ready to come home after spending nearly 30 years in solitary confinement in federal prison, but it may not be that easy.

That's because Hoover, now 74 years old, still has an Illinois state penalty ... Trump can't forgive state crimes, so Hoover's immediate future remains to be seen.