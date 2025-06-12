Snoop Dogg Mourns Loss of French Bulldog Juelz, Gift From Wiz Khalifa

Snoop Dogg has taken a blow to his family tree ... his beloved French bulldog Juelz, who Wiz Khalifa famously brought into his life.

On Thursday, Snoop revealed Juelz had bounced to Doggy Heaven, leaving him with a mountain of memories to mourn over.

Wiz gifted Juelz to Snoop for his 43rd birthday in 2014, and they've been road dawgs ever since ... the perfect companion to his other Frenchie, Frank.

Juelz had his own IG account that amassed thousands of followers and benefited from his owner's megastar lifestyle, joining him at events all over the world.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.