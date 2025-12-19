Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and More Grace 12th TDE Christmas

Play video content TMZ.com

Top Dawg Entertainment's annual Christmas Concert was once again the talk of the city of Watts with plenty of gifts and cheers being distributed ... and performances from several of the biggest artists, EVER!!!

TMZ Hip Hop was live and direct inside the renowned Nickerson Gardens housing projects once again to take in the festivities, which included blockbuster performances.

The next crop of Hip Hop talent ... TDE stars Ray Vaughn and buzzing "Gang Gang" L.A. rapper Chef Boy took the stage as well.

Kendrick and SZA's "Luther" is up for several Grammy Awards next year -- including Song and Record of the Year -- technically giving the fans a legendary performance, after pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars on their tour this year.