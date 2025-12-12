21 Savage Told Drake Not to Battle Kendrick Because It Was a Lose-Lose Situation

Play video content Perspektives With Bank

21 Savage stood in Drake's corner during his big beef with Kendrick Lamar ... and he's revealing he was advising his "Her Loss" homie to stay silent!!!

The Atlanta rap star delved into the classic conflict on the "Perspektives With Bank" podcast, while promoting his new album, "What Happened To The Streets?"

21 explains that while he understood why Drake responded -- Kendrick was challenging his hip hop and street credibility -- but 21 considers the OVO rapper as Number 1, and thinks it was a damned if you, damned if you don't situation!!!

Drake pops up on 21's new album, "MR RECOUP," and raps with boastful confidence ... so it doesn't appear he's still dwelling on the beef.

Later in the interview, 21 reveals Drake apologized to Metro Boomin multiple times after their fall-out bled into "Family Matters" diss track and tele-marketed prank calls.