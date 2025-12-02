Drake Tops Apple Music 2025, But So Does Kendrick Lamar's Diss

... But Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' Is No. 1 Rap Tune!!!

Drake is the most popular artist this year on Apple Music's massive platform, and Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss is its biggest rap song ... these guys can't escape each other!!!

On Tuesday, Apple Music rolled out the "'25 Replay," unveiling Drake as the top artist ... which was jump-started back in February following his "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" project with PartyNextDoor ... and carried into the tracks used during his "Iceman" album rollout.

The historic battle kicked off a year ago ... resulting in billions of streams and even a Super Bowl halftime show from Kendrick.

The kicker is ... while Apple Music users were jamming up Drake, they also couldn't get enough of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss -- for the 2nd year in a row!!!

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' was the most streamed rap song worldwide on Apple Music in 2025 🔥🏆



It is the first rap song to hold this title in back-to-back years on the platform. pic.twitter.com/r5tBVN3wqb — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) December 2, 2025 @HipHopAllDayy

If you recall, "Not Like Us" was Apple Music's No. 1 song last year. 2025's honor goes to Rosé and Bruno Mars' "APT." smash hit, but "Not Like Us" ran the rap category, and it's the first time it's ever happened!!!

Dj Akademiks reacts to The Bigger Picture podcast featuring Jeremy Hecht, Elliott Wilson and dj hed is coming to a end with their last episode pic.twitter.com/5khSPzA65s — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) November 26, 2025 @chatnigga101

Apple Music users are clearly enamored, but the dust has settled elsewhere. Elliott Wilson and Uproxx's "The Bigger Picture" podcast sprang up to document the beef, but was recently canceled.