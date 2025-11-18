Drake Approves Serena Williams Diss On Instagram Pic With Sexyy Red

Drake is apparently welcoming Serena Williams shade in his Instagram comment section ... as he hit the "like" button on a user saying Sexyy Red is an "upgrade" from the tennis legend.

Champagne Papi posted a series of tennis-themed shots with the "Pound Town" rapper on Monday ... with the caption reading, "I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace."

It garnered tons of comments, including an interesting one from a person who praised Sexyy Red while simultaneously dissing Serena -- a jab that Drake was quick to endorse with a like.

"Serena Williams upgrade 🔥🔥," the fan wrote.

No disrespect to Sexyy Redd, but Serena is arguably the greatest woman to ever hold a racket ... and is by far one of the most recognizable figures in all of sports.

Drizzy is no stranger to taking shots at Serena. In 2022, the Toronto rapper -- who dated Williams on and off from 2011 to 2015 -- threw shade at Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on his track, "Middle of the Ocean."

The tennis icon got revenge by being involved in Drake's nemesis Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show -- specifically to the "Not Like Us" diss track.

Williams claims the cameo was not intended to target her ex ... but rather an opportunity to represent Compton, the neighborhood where she was raised.