Kendrick Lamar's Drake-Dissing Super Bowl Halftime Show Earns Emmy Noms

Kendrick Lamar pushed his "Not Like Us" Drake diss to the forefront during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February -- and he's being honored for the performance with a pair of Emmy nominations!!!

On Tuesday, Kendrick earned 2025 Emmy Award noms for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

His performance in Apple Music's big set spliced together cultural innuendos, a PlayStation controller, women's jeans, and Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams ... 133.5 million viewers said it was one for the history books!!!

Play video content Apple Music/NFL

Naturally, the elephant in the room was whether Kendrick would diss Drake with "Not Like Us" on live TV.

While Kendrick let the audience fill in the blanks when it came time to call Drake a "pedophile," he did win several Grammys for the track a week prior -- so of course he was gonna perform it!!!

Kendrick's no stranger to the live award -- he won that back in 2022 when he, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg rocked the Super Bowl LVI Halftime in L.A. ... but interestingly enough, his nom sets the stage for bragging rights between Jay-Z and Beyoncé!!!

Jay's nominated as an executive producer for Super Bowl LIX, but the Netflix special "Beyoncé Bowl" is also up for the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) trophy.