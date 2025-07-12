Drake Says He'll Drink to Fans Chanting 'F*** Kendrick' At Show

Kendrick You're Not Like Me & These Fans ...

Drake isn't forgiving or forgetting when it comes to his beef with Kendrick Lamar ... encouraging fans to keep on dissing his rap adversary while they chanted an NSFW phrase about him.

The rapper took the stage at Rockstar Energy's Wireless Festival in London Saturday ... rocking Finsbury Park -- and, his fans showed their love by screaming out "F*** Kendrick."

Drake's response to the crowd chanting "F*CK KENDRICK" at Wireless 👀



"Chubbs, grab me a shot, I'll drink to that."pic.twitter.com/kfJH1s8LfV — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 12, 2025 @nfr_podcast

Drake basks in the glow of the roast for a moment before telling Chubbs, who's Drake's head of security and is waiting in the wings, "Grab me a shot. I'll drink to that."

The crowd goes wild here ... cheering on the star who hasn't received the same level of applause from many in the U.S.A.

Play video content CBS

As you know ... Kendrick's song "Not Like Us" became a rap phenomenon last year -- and, the song takes a ton of shots at Drake, including straight-up calling him a "pedophile."

The song won multiple awards at the Grammys ... and, a whole room full of Drake's peers sang the song while KL walked onstage to collect his award.

BTW ... photos from Wireless Fest last night also appear to show Drake's covered up a tattoo of LeBron James -- who seemingly sided with Kendrick in the whole beef -- with a tattoo of Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Drake DISSES LeBron James at Wireless Festival 🚨



"6 to 23 but not LeBron"pic.twitter.com/8iauLGcqzH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 12, 2025 @nfr_podcast

He also changed the lyrics in his hit song "Nonstop" a few months ago to reflect their falling out, and he ran the lyric change back in London.