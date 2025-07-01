Benzino Happy With Drake Comparisons at 60 Years Old, Shares Gym & Diet Secrets

Just Know, This Senior's in the Gym 5x a Week!!!

Drake debuted his washboard waistline this week to a bit of skepticism -- but Benzino doesn't want anyone to get it confused when it comes to his own workout regimen!!!

The ex-"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star tells TMZ Hip Hop he commits to fasting at least once a week while locking into the gym approximately 5x a week!!!

He also fuels those weekly workouts with a simple smoothie for breakfast -- keeping his BMI slim to none.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Benzino awoke on Tuesday to a side-by-side comparison to Drake, courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk ... the light-skin, chiseled frame and thirst-trap bathroom selfies all check out, yet the "Rock The Party" rapper wants his lovers and haters to remember that he's now Grandpa Zino too!!!

And for the record, his photo circulating alongside Drake's is Photoshopped.

Come July 19, Benzino will celebrate his 60th birthday and tells us he's never felt better!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Bodybuilding legend Phil Heath actively wants to train Drake with his world-class techniques, but there's also the golden gym rule of thumb that abs are made in the kitchen.