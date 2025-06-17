Benzino Says Coi Leray & Trippie Redd in 'Positive Place' After Welcoming 1st Child

Play video content TMZ.com

Coi Leray announced the birth of her and Trippie Redd's daughter on Tuesday -- a joyous occasion for Benzino ... who is now a grandfather for the first time!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Benzino fresh off the announcement, and he's already daydreaming up the spoils he'll have for his granddaughter Miyoco, which means "beautiful child" or "blessed descendant" in Japanese.

Benzino named Coi after the elegant Japanese fish, but with a "C," and he loves how she's carrying on the tradition and is feeling the blessings ... his son will make him a 2x grandfather in August with a baby boy!!!

His relationship with Coi was fractured in the public eye, but he says they're in an amazing place and the pregnancy brought them closer.

Benzino even extends his love to Trippie and his family after the red-haired rapper and Coi had their brutal breakup on social media.

He minds the business that pays him and can't say if they're a couple again, but says there's no drama, so that's a positive sign -- but will ensure they avoid "Love & Hip Hop" at all costs!!!

Coi inked a new deal with Epic before giving birth and Benzino is confident that label boss Sylvia Rhone will steer her right.