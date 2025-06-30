Phil Heath Offers To Train Drake After Viral Shirtless Photo

Play video content TMZSports.com

Phil Heath, bodybuilding legend, has a message for Drake -- days after the hip hop mogul popped the hood on social media, showing off his six pack -- let's hit the gym and train!!!

Heath, a 7x Mr. Olympia winner, joined Babcock on TMZ Sports ... where he opened up on the photo that dominated the internet over the weekend -- a topless Drizzy.

"I wish he would train with me," Phil told us, providing a sneak peek of what the regimen would look like.

"I would be like, 'Hey, let's get everything defined. If your abs are going to be defined like this, I'm going to make sure you have a little bit of chest striations.'"

The bodybuilding legend continued ... "Why not have a little bit of upper chest going on? So you can wear those V-necks and such, you know, so that's where I come in."

Of course, Drake posted a series of images and videos on his Instagram page on Thursday ... including a shirtless shot where his abs are on full display.

The reaction was mixed ... from fans saying he looked amazing, to critics accusing him of having plastic surgery on his midsection.

If there's anyone who could build Drake's physique further, it's Phil ... the man who won the world's most prominent bodybuilding competition seven straight years, from 2011 to 2017.

Fellow legends Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney are the only two men who have won the competition more. Arnold Schwarzenegger, like Phil, also has seven.

Bottom line, Heath says it's great that Drizzy's hitting the gym and taking care of himself.

"I'm happy that [Drake's] moving his body."

